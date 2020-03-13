Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Friday، 13 March 2020 08:28 PM

Baghdad condemns US strikes but ignores Iranian assault

Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned on Friday the air strikes launched by the US and coalition forces against locations of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, while it ignored the earlier attack by these militias against US troops, which killed 2 Americans and a Briton.

 

US Central Command commander Frank McKenzie on Friday said the command has the "flexibility, capability and will to respond to any threat," referring to a possible Iranian retaliatory military action.

The US and anti-ISIS coalition forces on Thursday launched air strikes against locations for an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, in response to an earlier attacks, allegedly by this militia against an Iraqi base housing US troops.

Iranian proxies' attacks killed two American soldiers and a British one.

