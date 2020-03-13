Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday، 13 March 2020 06:53 PM
Friday، 13 March 2020 06:53 PM

US CENTCOM vows to respond to possible Iranian threat

us troops iraqqq

US Central Command commander Frank McKenzie on Friday said the command has the "flexibility, capability and will to respond to any threat," referring to a possible Iranian retaliatory military action.

 

The US and anti-ISIS coalition forces on Thursday launched air strikes against locations for an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, in response to an earlier attacks, allegedly by this militia against an Iraqi base housing US troops.

 

Iranian proxies' attacks killed two American soldiers and a British one.

