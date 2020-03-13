Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 13 March 2020
Friday، 13 March 2020 12:55 AM

UK defense sec. reveals identity of UK fatality in Iraq attack

gillon

L/Cpl Brodie Gillon, 26, who volunteered for a deployment in Iraq this year, was killed in the cowardly attack on Taji camp in Iraq, which is blamed on Iranian-backed militias, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

 

The United States and Britain on Wednesday vowed to bring to account the perpetrators of a deadly attack on an Iraqi base that killed soldiers from both countries, AFP reported.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a phone conversation "underscored that those responsible for the attacks must be held accountable," the State Department said.

