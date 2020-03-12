Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 13 March 2020
Thursday، 12 March 2020 07:22 PM

Iraqi politicians denounce rocket attack on Taji base

taji

Top Iraqi politicians joined the United Nations Thursday in condemning a rocket attack north of Baghdad that killed a British soldier and two Americans and threatened a new escalation. 


A volley of 18 rockets slammed into the Taji air base late Wednesday, killing a British soldier, a US soldier and an American contractor in the deadliest attack in years on US forces in Iraq.

 

There was no claim of responsibility but Washington has accused Iran-backed factions of Iraq's IMIS of carrying out similar attacks.


Within hours, air raids killed 26 Iran-aligned Iraqi fighters in neighbouring Syria, prompting fears that tensions between Washington and Tehran would once again flare up. 

