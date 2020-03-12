Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Breaking
A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base Coalition confirms 3 dead, 12 wounded in rocket strike on Camp Taji in Iraq Coronavirus: 77 of 165 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran test positive Coronavirus: Five Iranian IRGC members dead Coronavirus: UAE Embassy to bring Emiratis back from Saudi Arabia KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 12 March 2020 12:49 PM

A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq

20200312011313602

A video, reportedly depicting a rocket attack against the Camp Taji base in Iraq, has been published by Aurora Intel.

 

The footage, which has not been officially confirmed, shows projectiles illuminating the night sky, while the distant sound of the strikes can be heard.


The attack, allegedly shown in the video, occurred on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of at least three personnel, also leaving 12 others wounded. The coalition noted that about 18 107-millimetre Katyusha rockets were used in the strike.



According to preliminary reports, the victims are American and British citizens, however, their identity will remain unknown until their families have been notified. Both London and Washington condemned the assault, with US forces retaliating by hitting the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in Iraq.

Related Stories
Read
esper

After Iraq missile attack, Esper warns after Iraq rocket attack 12 March 2020 07:13 PM

499146Image1

UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base 12 March 2020 12:35 PM

5e696de685f5402245605756

Coalition confirms 3 dead, 12 wounded in rocket strike on Camp Taji in Iraq 12 March 2020 02:34 AM

Camp Taji

Ten Katyusha rockets fall inside Iraq's Taji camp: statement 11 March 2020 11:28 PM

Nowruz as a new form of nonviolent resistance against Mullahs

Iraq's Kurdistan region bans New year festivals due to coronavirus 11 March 2020 11:25 PM

1800x1200_coronavirus_1

Death Toll from Coronavirus Reaches 60 in Iranian Kurdistan 11 March 2020 04:46 PM

7178242d729bce18f894764e4677de01_L

Coronavirus Death Toll in Iraq Reaches Eight 11 March 2020 04:40 PM

ceedeb3ab54aeb727d21c3bb4bd63398_L

US Deploying Air Defense System to Protect Its Troops in Iraq 11 March 2020 03:03 PM

Comments