Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Breaking
A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base Coalition confirms 3 dead, 12 wounded in rocket strike on Camp Taji in Iraq Coronavirus: 77 of 165 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran test positive Coronavirus: Five Iranian IRGC members dead Coronavirus: UAE Embassy to bring Emiratis back from Saudi Arabia KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 12 March 2020 12:35 PM

UNAMI Calls for Maximum Restraint after Deadly Attack on Iraqi Base

499146Image1

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned the rocket attack on US-led Coalition forces at Taji Airbase in Iraq, calling for “maximum restraint”.


“These ongoing attacks are a clear and substantial threat to the country, and the risk of rogue action by armed groups remains a constant concern,” UNAMI said in a press release.


“Beyond the immediate security threat, this also takes critical political attention away from urgent unfinished domestic business. The last thing Iraq needs is to serve as an arena for vendettas and external battles.”


UNAMI emphasized that maximum restraint on all sides is the only way forward, and that the government of Iraq must exercise its full powers to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent future attacks.


The US-led -Coalition has confirmed that 18 Katyusha rockets hit the base and left three military personnel killed and several others injured.

Related Stories
Read
esper

After Iraq missile attack, Esper warns after Iraq rocket attack 12 March 2020 07:13 PM

20200312011313602

A Video Depicting Rocket Strike Against US Coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq 12 March 2020 12:49 PM

5e696de685f5402245605756

Coalition confirms 3 dead, 12 wounded in rocket strike on Camp Taji in Iraq 12 March 2020 02:34 AM

Camp Taji

Ten Katyusha rockets fall inside Iraq's Taji camp: statement 11 March 2020 11:28 PM

Nowruz as a new form of nonviolent resistance against Mullahs

Iraq's Kurdistan region bans New year festivals due to coronavirus 11 March 2020 11:25 PM

1800x1200_coronavirus_1

Death Toll from Coronavirus Reaches 60 in Iranian Kurdistan 11 March 2020 04:46 PM

7178242d729bce18f894764e4677de01_L

Coronavirus Death Toll in Iraq Reaches Eight 11 March 2020 04:40 PM

ceedeb3ab54aeb727d21c3bb4bd63398_L

US Deploying Air Defense System to Protect Its Troops in Iraq 11 March 2020 03:03 PM

Comments