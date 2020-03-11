Death Toll from Coronavirus Reaches 60 in Iranian Kurdistan



A total of 60 people have so far died from the new coronavirus in Iran's Kurdish provinces, a human rights group revealed on Tuesday.



At least seven people, infected with the novel virus, have lost their lives in the past 24 hours in the Iranian Kurdistan, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said in a report.



The death cases were recorded in the cities of Ilam, Sarpol Zahab, Piranshahr, Miandwaw, and Saqiz, the monitor added.



Among the victims were 45 men and 15 women, the report said.



Iranian health authorities have not revealed the number of people that died from the virus in the Kurdish provinces, but said on Tuesday that a total of 434 individuals have so far been infected with the novel virus.