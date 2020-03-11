Coronavirus Death Toll in Iraq Reaches Eight

Another patient died from coronavirus on Wednesday in Iraq’s Shia holy city of Karbala, bringing the death toll from COVID-19 up to eight, health ministry confirmed.



This was the second death recorded in the southern province.



According to the lates updates by the ministry, 71 people have so far been infected with the novel virus in Iraq, including 16 in Kurdistan Region.



Meanwhile, Shia religious leaders announced that the Friday prayers would be cancelled this week for the second successive week since the coronavirus spread in Iraq.