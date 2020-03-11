Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday، 11 March 2020 04:35 PM

Coronavirus: 77 of 165 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran test positive

A total of 77 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran tested positive for coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 189.

Bahrain Ministry of Health evacuated 165 citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday, bringing them back to Bahrain on a chartered plane. They were immediately tested upon arrival in the island Kingdom.

 

The remaining 88 citizens tested negative for the virus but all evacuees were placed in quarantine as a precautionary measure.


Another plane full of evacuees is expected to arrive in Bahrain on Thursday, according to the health ministry.


There is a total of 189 confirmed cases of which 30 have recovered.


