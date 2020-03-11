Coronavirus: Five Iranian IRGC members dead

Five members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have died from coronavirus, IRGC spokesman Ramezan Sharif said on Wednesday.





The five IRGC members and a number of Basij members have been “martyred” in the “fight against coronavirus,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency cited Sharif as saying. The Basij is a paramilitary arm of the IRGC.



Over 100,000 members of the IRGC and the Basij have been deployed to help contain the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, said Sharif.



At least 13 Iranian regime figures have died from coronavirus and 11 others were infected since the beginning of the outbreak in the Islamic Republic.



Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 354 on Wednesday, after an additional 63 were recorded in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.



Around 9,000 people are infected, Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home.



