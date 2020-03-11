Coronavirus: Iran Confirms 354 Deaths, 9,000 Infections

Iran’s health ministry on Wednesday said 63 patients had died from the new coronavirus across the country in the past 24 hours only.



Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour told reporters that the total death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has now reached 354.



“Based on new lab results, we have identified 958 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 9,000,” the official revealed.



He urged people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home until the situation will be brought under control.