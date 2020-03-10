Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Breaking
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 10 March 2020 05:18 PM

Basra reports first death due to coronavirus

aa94cc73-19a0-4458-bb2b-696a9699006c_16x9_788x442
Basra Governor Asaad Al Eidani announced on Monday the death of a 75-year-old man due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the first death from the virus in the province.

The Basra Health Directorate declared in a statement that the deceased was a recent returnee from Iran who visited the country to undergo cardiac surgery.

The death comes as a surprise since there were no previously confirmed cases in Basra.

According to the latest figures on COVID-19 by Iraqi public health authorities, Iraq has reported seven confirmed deaths – including one in Basra – and 67 confirmed cases of the virus.
