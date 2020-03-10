Basra reports first death due to coronavirus

Basra Governor Asaad Al Eidani announced on Monday the death of a 75-year-old man due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the first death from the virus in the province.



The Basra Health Directorate declared in a statement that the deceased was a recent returnee from Iran who visited the country to undergo cardiac surgery.



The death comes as a surprise since there were no previously confirmed cases in Basra.



According to the latest figures on COVID-19 by Iraqi public health authorities, Iraq has reported seven confirmed deaths – including one in Basra – and 67 confirmed cases of the virus.