Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Breaking
KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker Will Abdul-Mahdi be once again Iraq's PM?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 10 March 2020 10:47 AM

31 killed, 35 others wounded in recent violence in Iraq

000_1MM93M

Two US Marine Raiders were killed while conducting operations near Makhmour at Qarachugh Mountain. Airstrikes also left 25 militants dead. The Iraqi military did not report any casualties even though the battle went on for several hours.


In Baghdad, a newspaper editor was abducted. Tawfik Al-Tamimi worked for Al-Sabah and had recently complained about another missing journalist.

Three militants were killed in the Makhoul Mountains.

Protest news:

The number of casualties reported in yesterday protest clashes in Baghdad were increased by one dead and 24 wounded, bringing the totals to three dead and 44 wounded. Also, 11 security personnel were wounded.

Related Stories
Read
8-1

Serie A suspended due to coronavirus fears 10 March 2020 09:45 AM

Master_2048x1152__Coronavirus-passengers_C4C0758634454C97-90BC6BEACCB79D6A_20200131185850

Three More People Found Infected with Coronavirus in Iraq 09 March 2020 11:22 PM

Corona

Iraq orders closure of holy city of Najaf: state news agency 09 March 2020 10:45 PM

mins

Iraqi, Egyptian FMs discuss boosting bilateral ties: statement 09 March 2020 08:25 PM

us troops afghan

2 American soldiers killed fighting ISIS in Iraq: US military 09 March 2020 08:21 PM

adb48f1d843e445ab344ae9fbd9eedd3_L

KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak 09 March 2020 05:58 PM

5757778e-f0f7-410f-903d-cf23c5a1d458

Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon 09 March 2020 05:56 PM

5f232419-521b-4aee-bc6b-05032243c6de

US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base 09 March 2020 05:55 PM

Comments