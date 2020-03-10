31 killed, 35 others wounded in recent violence in Iraq

Two US Marine Raiders were killed while conducting operations near Makhmour at Qarachugh Mountain. Airstrikes also left 25 militants dead. The Iraqi military did not report any casualties even though the battle went on for several hours.



In Baghdad, a newspaper editor was abducted. Tawfik Al-Tamimi worked for Al-Sabah and had recently complained about another missing journalist.



Three militants were killed in the Makhoul Mountains.



Protest news:



The number of casualties reported in yesterday protest clashes in Baghdad were increased by one dead and 24 wounded, bringing the totals to three dead and 44 wounded. Also, 11 security personnel were wounded.