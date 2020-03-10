Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Breaking
KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker Will Abdul-Mahdi be once again Iraq's PM?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 10 March 2020 10:19 AM

UAE, US begin joint military exercise 'Native Fury 20'

2619535445505647673
The UAE-US joint military exercise, "Native Fury 20" kicked off in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of the UAE forces and their US counterpart.

The joint exercise comes within the framework of exchanging military experiences and developing joint action between the two friendly countries in the military field, so as to enhance strategic relations between the UAE and the US.

The joint exercise - which was launched as part of the plans and programmes of the armed forces joint training with the US forces - aims to exchange and enhance military cooperation in the field of joint operations to face the challenges and crises in the region and achieve security and stability.

The exercise embodies the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries that enhances the professionalism of the forces and strengthens regional security through full preparedness and readiness to deal with any threats that may take place in the region.
Related Stories
Read
200308184043-01-us-oil-production-file-exlarge-169

Oil crash causes gas prices to fall 10 March 2020 10:16 AM

WhatsApp-Image-2020-03-09-at-09.55.34-640x400

Israel uses anti-terror conference in Morocco to rally world against Iran 10 March 2020 09:54 AM

2006731-1166020827

Saudi Arabia sets 72-hour deadline to return to Kingdom amid coronavirus fears 10 March 2020 09:50 AM

566dfc3bb97c0851dc72cb9fb0f00bd0_L

Coronavirus Cases in Iranian Kurdistan Jumps to over 360 09 March 2020 11:24 PM

Khamenei

Iran supreme leader cancels Persian new year speech because of coronavirus outbreak: official site 09 March 2020 10:47 PM

4beac9e4-056d-457d-8621-e4bdbf82b1b6_16x9_788x442

Iran's chief of Crisis Management quarantined due to coronavirus 09 March 2020 09:06 PM

who

Threat of coronavirus pandemic 'has become very real': WHO's Tedros 09 March 2020 08:58 PM

iaea

IAEA asks Iran to immediately cooperate 09 March 2020 08:19 PM

Comments