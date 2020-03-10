Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Breaking
KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker Will Abdul-Mahdi be once again Iraq's PM?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 10 March 2020 10:16 AM

Oil crash causes gas prices to fall

200308184043-01-us-oil-production-file-exlarge-169

Although the coronavirus outbreaks across the globe have played a role in denting travel and transportation, Saudi Arabia and Russia are major contributors to the nosediving oil price tag, according to a report from the Associated Press.

By Monday, the price of U.S. crude oil fell as much as $27.34 a barrel, which is the lowest price the energy sector has seen since early 2016. It is also the largest single-day drop since the 1991 Gulf War, according to the AP.

 

The price drops are a swift consequence of Russia’s refusal to cut production under an OPEC proposal, which has led Saudi Arabia — the second-leading oil producer in the world — to cut its prices and ramp up production over the weekend.

If the proposal had been accepted, the production cut of 1.5 million barrels a day would have kept oil prices from sagging in the midst of declining demand. However, the agreement would have required Russia — the world’s third-leading oil producer — and other nonmember countries to drop 500,000 barrels per day to meet the cuts.

When news of the sudden and steep price drop reached President Donald Trump on Monday, he jumped on Twitter to look on the bright side for the American consumer.

“Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down,” Trump wrote in his tweet.

 

GasBuddy, a consumer gasoline website that tracks gas prices across the country, said the national average price of gasoline had already fallen 6.2 cents to $2.41 per gallon in a gas report last week thanks to coronavirus fears.

Related Stories
Read
2619535445505647673

UAE, US begin joint military exercise 'Native Fury 20' 10 March 2020 10:19 AM

WhatsApp-Image-2020-03-09-at-09.55.34-640x400

Israel uses anti-terror conference in Morocco to rally world against Iran 10 March 2020 09:54 AM

2006731-1166020827

Saudi Arabia sets 72-hour deadline to return to Kingdom amid coronavirus fears 10 March 2020 09:50 AM

566dfc3bb97c0851dc72cb9fb0f00bd0_L

Coronavirus Cases in Iranian Kurdistan Jumps to over 360 09 March 2020 11:24 PM

Khamenei

Iran supreme leader cancels Persian new year speech because of coronavirus outbreak: official site 09 March 2020 10:47 PM

4beac9e4-056d-457d-8621-e4bdbf82b1b6_16x9_788x442

Iran's chief of Crisis Management quarantined due to coronavirus 09 March 2020 09:06 PM

who

Threat of coronavirus pandemic 'has become very real': WHO's Tedros 09 March 2020 08:58 PM

iaea

IAEA asks Iran to immediately cooperate 09 March 2020 08:19 PM

Comments