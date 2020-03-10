Serie A suspended due to coronavirus fears

Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has confirmed that all sporting events in the country will be suspended until 3 April.

That includes all Serie A matches but it is not yet clear whether European fixtures due to be played in Italy in the coming weeks will be affected by the suspension.

The Champions League and Europa League do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Italian Olympic Committee, so it will be up to Uefa to decide.

In a televised address on Monday, PM Conte said that the best thing for the citizens of Italy was to stay at home.

”All of Italy will become a protected area now,” said Conte.

”All leagues will be suspended — the Presidents of all the regions in Italy agreed with this measure. These measures will take effect tomorrow.

”I feel sorry for all of the fans but we have to suspend Serie A.”
