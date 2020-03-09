Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Monday، 09 March 2020 11:24 PM

Coronavirus Cases in Iranian Kurdistan Jumps to over 360

The total number of coronavirus infection cases in the five Kurdish provinces of Iran has reached 361, according to the latest updates provided by Iranian health ministry.

As of Monday, 9 March, a total of 151 people in Lorestan province tested positive for COVID-19, which makes the province the worst-affected in the Kurdish areas.

Urmia takes the second place with 69 cases and the highest rate of spread over the past two days.

In Kurdistan province, 66 people are hospitalized, and 44 others are confirmed to be infected in Kermanshah.

The lowest number of infections is recorded in Ilam province with 31 people.
