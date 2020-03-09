Three More People Found Infected with Coronavirus in Iraq

At least three more people were found infected with the new coronavirus in Iraq on Monday, the Ministry of Health revealed.



The ministry did not clarify on their age or gender, but pointed out that two of the victims were in Najaf and the other one was in Basra.



According to the ministry, three patients of the coronavirus have been received in Iraq.



A total of 67 cases of the coronavirus have so far been recorded in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, seven of the infected people lost their lives and nine others recovered.