Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Breaking
KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker Will Abdul-Mahdi be once again Iraq's PM?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 09 March 2020 11:22 PM

Three More People Found Infected with Coronavirus in Iraq

Master_2048x1152__Coronavirus-passengers_C4C0758634454C97-90BC6BEACCB79D6A_20200131185850
At least three more people were found infected with the new coronavirus in Iraq on Monday, the Ministry of Health revealed.

The ministry did not clarify on their age or gender, but pointed out that two of the victims were in Najaf and the other one was in Basra.

According to the ministry, three patients of the coronavirus have been received in Iraq.

A total of 67 cases of the coronavirus have so far been recorded in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, seven of the infected people lost their lives and nine others recovered.
Related Stories
Read
Corona

Iraq orders closure of holy city of Najaf: state news agency 09 March 2020 10:45 PM

mins

Iraqi, Egyptian FMs discuss boosting bilateral ties: statement 09 March 2020 08:25 PM

us troops afghan

2 American soldiers killed fighting ISIS in Iraq: US military 09 March 2020 08:21 PM

adb48f1d843e445ab344ae9fbd9eedd3_L

KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak 09 March 2020 05:58 PM

5757778e-f0f7-410f-903d-cf23c5a1d458

Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon 09 March 2020 05:56 PM

5f232419-521b-4aee-bc6b-05032243c6de

US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base 09 March 2020 05:55 PM

security council

Despite coronavirus outbreak, Salih meets Iran Security Council chief 09 March 2020 03:25 PM

1583675137099188100_0

Kurds to Assad: We Are Syrians, Our Roots Are Here 09 March 2020 02:53 PM

Comments