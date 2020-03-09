Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Breaking
KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker Will Abdul-Mahdi be once again Iraq's PM?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 09 March 2020 09:06 PM

Iran's chief of Crisis Management quarantined due to coronavirus

4beac9e4-056d-457d-8621-e4bdbf82b1b6_16x9_788x442

The chief of Iran's Crisis Management Organization is infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) and is now in self-seclusion after several days of treatment in hospital, the spokesperson said.


In remarks, Ali Bakhtiari, the spokesman of the organization, said the absence of Esmail Najjar in the meetings for containing the coronavirus epidemic is due to his illness.


"He has symptoms similar to flu symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized but after relative improvement in his conditions and doctors' approval, he was released from the hospital this morning. He will need to be in self-seclusion for a few days at home," Bakhtiari said.

Related Stories
Read
566dfc3bb97c0851dc72cb9fb0f00bd0_L

Coronavirus Cases in Iranian Kurdistan Jumps to over 360 09 March 2020 11:24 PM

Khamenei

Iran supreme leader cancels Persian new year speech because of coronavirus outbreak: official site 09 March 2020 10:47 PM

who

Threat of coronavirus pandemic 'has become very real': WHO's Tedros 09 March 2020 08:58 PM

iaea

IAEA asks Iran to immediately cooperate 09 March 2020 08:19 PM

wa

Iran releases 70,000 inmates over coronavirus fears 09 March 2020 03:17 PM

corona

KSA to fine people concealing health details on entry 09 March 2020 03:13 PM

Capture

Israel to hold elections every five months 09 March 2020 03:11 PM

corona12

Death toll from coronavirus in Iran rises to 237 09 March 2020 03:08 PM

Comments