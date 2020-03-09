Iran's chief of Crisis Management quarantined due to coronavirus

The chief of Iran's Crisis Management Organization is infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) and is now in self-seclusion after several days of treatment in hospital, the spokesperson said.



In remarks, Ali Bakhtiari, the spokesman of the organization, said the absence of Esmail Najjar in the meetings for containing the coronavirus epidemic is due to his illness.



"He has symptoms similar to flu symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized but after relative improvement in his conditions and doctors' approval, he was released from the hospital this morning. He will need to be in self-seclusion for a few days at home," Bakhtiari said.