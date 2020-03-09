Iraqi, Egyptian FMs discuss boosting bilateral ties: statement

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim received his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, who made a visit to Baghdad carrying a message from the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi addressed to the Iraqi President Barham Salih.

The message expressed Sisi's thanks and appreciation for Iraq’s position in support of the historical water rights of Egypt in the negotiations of the Renaissance Dam, and the rejection of unilateral measures.



The two ministers discussed ways to advance the fields of bilateral cooperation to broader prospects in the coming period, which reflects the depth and historical relations between the two brotherly countries, and work to develop them at all levels.

They also exchanged views on several current regional issues, the most important of which are Palestine, and developments in Syria , Libya, and Yemen.