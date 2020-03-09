Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Breaking
KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker Will Abdul-Mahdi be once again Iraq's PM?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 09 March 2020 08:21 PM

2 American soldiers killed fighting ISIS in Iraq: US military

us troops afghan

Two American soldiers fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq were killed during an operation alongside Iraqi forces, the coalition against the jihadists said Monday, AFP reported.


"Two U.S. service members were killed by enemy forces... during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq, March 8," the coalition said in a statement, using an alternative acronym for the jihadist group.


It did not name those killed, but said they had been "advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces".

Related Stories
Read
Master_2048x1152__Coronavirus-passengers_C4C0758634454C97-90BC6BEACCB79D6A_20200131185850

Three More People Found Infected with Coronavirus in Iraq 09 March 2020 11:22 PM

Corona

Iraq orders closure of holy city of Najaf: state news agency 09 March 2020 10:45 PM

mins

Iraqi, Egyptian FMs discuss boosting bilateral ties: statement 09 March 2020 08:25 PM

adb48f1d843e445ab344ae9fbd9eedd3_L

KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak 09 March 2020 05:58 PM

5757778e-f0f7-410f-903d-cf23c5a1d458

Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon 09 March 2020 05:56 PM

5f232419-521b-4aee-bc6b-05032243c6de

US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base 09 March 2020 05:55 PM

security council

Despite coronavirus outbreak, Salih meets Iran Security Council chief 09 March 2020 03:25 PM

1583675137099188100_0

Kurds to Assad: We Are Syrians, Our Roots Are Here 09 March 2020 02:53 PM

Comments