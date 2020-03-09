IAEA asks Iran to immediately cooperate

The head of the UN's atomic watchdog on Monday urged Iran to "cooperate immediately and fully" with the agency, as a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers is hanging by a thread.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on Iran to provide access to two locations, and said Tehran had failed to engage "in substantive discussions" to clarify its questions, said its new chief Rafael Grossi.



"I hope in the next few days or hours we'll be able to unblock the current situation," he told a press conference after addressing the IAEA quarterly board of governors' meeting.