KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Monday that the governmental institutions and offices will be closed down as part of the new precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.



The decision was made during a meeting of counter-coronavirus committee chaired by the deputy prime minister. The committee said in a statement that the government’s offices will be closed between 12 March and 28 March.



The closure excludes Peshmerga, security forces, hospitals and health centers.



The suspension of schools and kindergartens was also extended till 28 March, while universities will be reopened on 1 April, the statement said.



The committee also issued an ultimatum for the Kurdish citizens who are still in Iran, saying they will not be taken in after 15 March until the beginning of April.



The regional government of Kurdistan has also agreed on the second phase of a special budget to be allocated for relevant ministries to fight the spread of the novel virus.



According to the latest updates, 13 people are infected with coronavirus in Kurdistan Region. One has died.