Monday, 09 March 2020
Monday، 09 March 2020 05:56 PM

Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon

The Pentagon has announced that two US troops have been killed by “enemy forces” while accompanying Iraqi security forces in Iraq.

US Central Command said in a statement on Monday that the service members were killed on Sunday during a mission against ISIS terrorists in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq.

The statement did not publicly identify them with the permission of their families, in accordance with US Department of Defense policy.

The Combined Joint Task Force for Operation Inherent Resolve also issued a statement confirming the US casualties.

"Two U.S. service members were killed by enemy forces... during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq, March 8," the coalition said in a statement, using an alternative acronym for the terrorist group.
