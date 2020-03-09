Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 09 March 2020
Monday، 09 March 2020 05:55 PM

US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base

An Iraqi security source says an unspecified number of soldiers from the US-led military coalition, which is purportedly fighting the ISIS terrorist group, has arrived at the Ain al-Asad air base housing US and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar for unknown reasons.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network that the soldiers withdrew from their base at the phosphate train station south of the town of al-Qa'im, located nearly 400 kilometers northwest of the capital Baghdad and near the Syrian border, and landed at the base aboard military cargo aircraft on Monday.

The source added that the soldiers are of Norwegian, Danish and American nationalities, and that their munitions and military equipment have been transported to Ain al-Asad as well.
