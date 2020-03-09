Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 09 March 2020
Monday، 09 March 2020 03:25 PM

Despite coronavirus outbreak, Salih meets Iran Security Council chief

security council

Iraqi President Barham Salih welcomed Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, on Sunday, into the Presidential Office in Baghdad.


Salih emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and developing means of cooperation in a variety of fields to serve the interests of the two neighboring peoples.


"Coordination and joint action with Iran in the field of combating terrorism and extremism, and supporting Iraq’s efforts to maintain its sovereignty and security is of great importance," the president noted.


Salih commended the depth of historical ties and common interests between Iraq and Iran.


"Efforts should be made and cooperation between the two countries must be pursued in order to limit the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that would preserve the health and safety of citizens.


Shamkhani reiterated his country's supportive position to Iraq at various levels, and Iran's keenness to strengthening relations and cooperation in all fields.


Salih and Shamkhani discussed the latest updates at the regional and international levels, and emphasized the necessity of adopting a constructive dialogue to end the crises and spare the region further tension in order to establish security and international peace.

