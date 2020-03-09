KSA to fine people concealing health details on entry

Saudi Arabia will impose a fine of up to 500,000 riyals ($133,000) on people who do not disclose their health-related information and travel details at entry points, a statement from the kingdom's public prospector said on Monday, Reuters reported.



Saudi Arabia imposed on Sunday a temporary lockdown on its eastern oil-producing province of Qatif, after it announced four new cases of coronavirus there, and said they had contact with a previous case who visited Iran but did not disclose his travel details to the authorities.



Saudi Arabia suspended travel with nine countries on Monday and said legal action would be taken against any citizen travelling to Iran, which reported 237 deaths from the virus on Monday.