Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 09 March 2020
Breaking
KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker Will Abdul-Mahdi be once again Iraq's PM?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 09 March 2020 01:18 PM

Sudan's prime minister survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Abdalla Hamdok

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt early on Monday targeting his convoy in the capital Khartoum, state television and a cabinet source said. 


Hamdok, who was appointed to head a transitional government after the overthrow last year of long-time President Omar al-Bashir, was well and had been moved to a safe location, state media reported. 


The attack came as Hamdok’s government is struggling to manage a severe economic crisis that triggered months of protests against Bashir, and continued after his downfall. 


Images broadcast on regional TV channels and social media showed a convoy including several damaged white SUVs and a badly damaged car. 


Three witnesses told Reuters the attack happened near the northern entrance to Kober bridge, which connects Khartoum North with the city center, where Hamdok’s office is. 


The convoy appeared to have been targeted from above, they said. State radio said the convoy had been hit by gunfire and a projectile, while state TV said it had been targeted by a car bomb. 


“I saw the moment of the explosion and the strike, and the strike came from a high building,” one eyewitness said. 


Large crowds of onlookers gathered as police tried to secure the site.

 

Hamdok leads a government of technocrats under a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilian groups for a transitional period due to last until late 2022. 


Relations between civilians and the military have been tense, and the government has come up against resistance as it tries to implement economic reforms.

Related Stories
Read
wa

Iran releases 70,000 inmates over coronavirus fears 09 March 2020 03:17 PM

corona

KSA to fine people concealing health details on entry 09 March 2020 03:13 PM

Capture

Israel to hold elections every five months 09 March 2020 03:11 PM

corona12

Death toll from coronavirus in Iran rises to 237 09 March 2020 03:08 PM

an-employee-walks-past-crude-oil-storage-tanks-at-the-juaymah-tank-farm-in-saudi-aramco-s-ras-tanura-oil-refinery-and-oil-terminal-in-ras-tanura-saudi-arabia-on-monday-oct-1-2018-saudi-arabia-is-seeking-to-transfo

Oil crashes 31% in worst loss since 1991 after price war erupts 09 March 2020 03:06 PM

un

Rapid coronavirus spread to seriously harm world investments: UN 08 March 2020 08:22 PM

shabaab

US air strike in Somali kills senior Al-Shabaab commander: Africom 08 March 2020 06:37 PM

road crash_Syria

Road crash kills tens of people in Syria 08 March 2020 06:05 PM

Comments