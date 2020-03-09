Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 09 March 2020
Breaking
KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base Iran’s expansionist plans pose real danger to Europe At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker Will Abdul-Mahdi be once again Iraq's PM?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 09 March 2020 01:13 PM

An Iraqi governorate declares two Coronavirus cases recovered

Coronavirus

Diyala Provincial Health Department announced on Monday that two cases of Coronavirus infection recovered, while noting that two new-suspected cases had been recorded.


The official newspaper "Al-Sabah" quoted the department as saying, "Two cases infected with Coronavirus in the province have recovered and we are awaiting final confirmation of their discharge."


The department pointed out that "two new suspected cases of coronavirus were recorded," noting that "their samples were sent to the public health laboratory in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad to confirm their infection or not."


It is worth mentioning that the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced on Sunday, the confirmation of the diagnosis of six new cases of the emerging coronavirus; one in each of Muthanna, Anbar, Dhi Qar, Najaf, Baghdad and Maysan.


The Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government recorded three new cases of Coronavirus, This brings the number of infections to 13 confirmed cases in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah governorates.

Related Stories
Read
adb48f1d843e445ab344ae9fbd9eedd3_L

KRG Halts Government Offices’ Operations over Coronavirus Outbreak 09 March 2020 05:58 PM

5757778e-f0f7-410f-903d-cf23c5a1d458

Two US troops killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq: Pentagon 09 March 2020 05:56 PM

5f232419-521b-4aee-bc6b-05032243c6de

US-led forces moved from western Iraq base to Ain al-Asad air base 09 March 2020 05:55 PM

security council

Despite coronavirus outbreak, Salih meets Iran Security Council chief 09 March 2020 03:25 PM

1583675137099188100_0

Kurds to Assad: We Are Syrians, Our Roots Are Here 09 March 2020 02:53 PM

download (1)

Coronavirus may force Americans to avoid crowds and cancel cruises, health official warns 08 March 2020 11:56 PM

fdc58ede479d8bbe124697436e049351_L

KRG Confirms Three New Cases of Coronavirus 08 March 2020 11:50 PM

https___s3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com_psh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4_images_4_7_8_8_24718874-2-eng-GB_Cropped-1580421113RTS300FZ

Coronavirus deaths in Iraq rise to six: state news agency 08 March 2020 11:09 PM

Comments