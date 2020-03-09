An Iraqi governorate declares two Coronavirus cases recovered

Diyala Provincial Health Department announced on Monday that two cases of Coronavirus infection recovered, while noting that two new-suspected cases had been recorded.



The official newspaper "Al-Sabah" quoted the department as saying, "Two cases infected with Coronavirus in the province have recovered and we are awaiting final confirmation of their discharge."



The department pointed out that "two new suspected cases of coronavirus were recorded," noting that "their samples were sent to the public health laboratory in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad to confirm their infection or not."



It is worth mentioning that the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced on Sunday, the confirmation of the diagnosis of six new cases of the emerging coronavirus; one in each of Muthanna, Anbar, Dhi Qar, Najaf, Baghdad and Maysan.



The Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government recorded three new cases of Coronavirus, This brings the number of infections to 13 confirmed cases in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah governorates.