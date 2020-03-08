Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 09 March 2020
Sunday، 08 March 2020 11:50 PM

KRG Confirms Three New Cases of Coronavirus

fdc58ede479d8bbe124697436e049351_L
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday confirmed three new cases of the new coronavirus in the region.

According to a statement by the ministry of health, one of the victims is a woman, 52, from capital Erbil, a family member of whom was previously found infected with the virus.

She had recently returned from neighboring Iran where nearly 200 people have already died from the novel virus, the statement added.

Meanwhile, two other men, aged 53 and 52, also tested positive for the virus, the press release said.

At least 13 cases of coronavirus have so far been recorded in the Kurdistan Region, one of the patients lost his life in Sulaimaniya province and another has recovered.
