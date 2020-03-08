Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 09 March 2020
Breaking
At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker Will Abdul-Mahdi be once again Iraq's PM? Iranian Official Warns: 40% of Tehran’s Population May Contract Coronavirus Iraq Confirms Eight New Coronavirus Cases Iran: Coronavirus Infections Rises to 5,823, 145 Deaths Explosion Injures Three at Iraq’s Northern Oilfield
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 08 March 2020 08:22 PM

Rapid coronavirus spread to seriously harm world investments: UN

un

The rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus is expected to take a serious toll on foreign direct investments worldwide, with UN economists forecasting a drop of up to 15 percent, AFP reported.


A fresh report from the UN Conference on Trade, Investment and Development (UNCTAD) warned that regardless of how quickly the COVID-19 outbreak lasted it would significantly drag down global FDI, which is a measure of cross-border private sector investment.


Efforts to halt the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 3,500 people and infected more than 100,000 people around the world, have wreaked havoc on international business.

 

The UN agency pointed to estimates that growth in the global economy will slow between 0.5 and 1.5 percent this year, depending on whether the outbreak is reined in during the first half of this year or if it rages through the end of 2020.

Related Stories
Read
shabaab

US air strike in Somali kills senior Al-Shabaab commander: Africom 08 March 2020 06:37 PM

road crash_Syria

Road crash kills tens of people in Syria 08 March 2020 06:05 PM

image

Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker 08 March 2020 05:54 PM

Iran flight 655

IranAir stops all flights to europe: IRNA 08 March 2020 02:18 PM

Iranian_regime_officials_acknowledge_that_the_coronavirus_outbreak_has_spun_out_of_control

Iran’s Coronavirus, Death Toll Reaches 2000 as Regime Continues Inaction 08 March 2020 01:14 PM

3fe0195b09c10380aca2f5c2d74db0b4_L

Iran reopens major roads to travel, despite coronavirus outbreak 08 March 2020 12:52 PM

saudi1

Arab coalition in Yemen says it destroyed dangerous Houthi sites 08 March 2020 01:28 AM

pompeo bp

Pompeo calls for holding Iran accountable on nuclear commitments 08 March 2020 01:22 AM

Comments