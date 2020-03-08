Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 09 March 2020
Baghdadpost
Sunday، 08 March 2020 07:12 PM

Iraq, Kuwait discuss joint efforts to stop coronavirus spread

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim discussed with Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah a number of issues at the local level, foremost among them is the coordination of efforts between the two countries in confronting coronavirus, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.


This came in a telephone conversation between the two Ministers.


They also discussed the most important developments on the regional level that concern the two brotherly countries.


On his part, the Kuwaiti foreign minister conveyed the directives of the Emir of Kuwait on the importance of continuing communication with Iraq and preparing to provide full support , and conveyed the wishes of the State of Kuwait, the government and people for safety for Iraq and its people.

