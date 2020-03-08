Iraq regains Riyadh's Naif University for Security Sciences membership

Iraq managed to activate the membership of Iraq at the Naif University for Security Sciences (the university is an international regional organization affiliated to the Council of Arab Interior Ministers), after intensive efforts made by the Iraqi Embassy in Riyadh, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Iraq was involved in the first activity of the university in Riyadh in a special session and through the participation of the Ministry of Interior, the statement read.

This is the first Iraqi participation since 1990 in the activity of the university.