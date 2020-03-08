Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 08 March 2020
Breaking
At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker Will Abdul-Mahdi be once again Iraq's PM? Iranian Official Warns: 40% of Tehran’s Population May Contract Coronavirus Iraq Confirms Eight New Coronavirus Cases Iran: Coronavirus Infections Rises to 5,823, 145 Deaths Explosion Injures Three at Iraq’s Northern Oilfield
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 08 March 2020 06:14 PM

At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident

800
At least 26 Iraqis were among those killed in a Syrian highway accident last week, in which a fuel truck collided with passenger buses and other cars, Iraqi’s foreign ministry spokesman said Sunday.

Ahmad al-Sahhaf said at least 16 Iraqis were also injured in what he described as a “regretful” traffic accident, and not a militant attack. He said the bodies will be transported to Iraq.

Syrian state media quoted local officials saying at least 32 were killed in the accident and 77 were injured.

Iraqi politicians called for an investigation, saying the passengers were Shiite pilgrims on their way to visit shrines in Damascus, which has been largely protected from the ongoing war. But such convoys have previously come under attack from armed groups.

Syria’s Interior Minister Mohammed Khaled Rahmoun, who visited the area outside the capital of Damascus late Saturday, told reporters faulty brakes apparently caused the driver to lose control of the fuel truck. He said at least 15 other vehicles were damaged.
Related Stories
Read
prot

2 killed, 35 injured in anti-regime protests in Baghdad: sources 08 March 2020 06:50 PM

eacc7749a31a49a8a1025b064deb6a88_L

Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk 08 March 2020 06:13 PM

adb48f1d843e445ab344ae9fbd9eedd3_L

China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic 08 March 2020 06:08 PM

6859a55484176c19dd729cc842ea4911_L

Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus 08 March 2020 06:00 PM

j

MP calls on UN to replace envoy over hiding facts 08 March 2020 01:14 AM

mahdi

Some political parties aim to keep Abd al-Mahdi as PM: MP 08 March 2020 12:53 AM

iraq12

Iraq halts railway movement between Baghdad, Basra over coronavirus 08 March 2020 12:34 AM

najaf

WHO lauds preventing measures against coronavirus at Najaf airport 08 March 2020 12:28 AM

Comments