Sunday, 08 March 2020
Sunday، 08 March 2020 06:00 PM

Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus

 Iraqi health authorities confirmed that two more people died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According health directorate in the southern province of Missan, a man died one hour after admitted to a hospital overnight on Saturday. He had tested positive for the new COVIC-19.

The man had returned form Iran on 27th February.

Elsewhere in Babil province, a local health official told the media that one of the coronavirus patients had died at the hospital.

The new reports bring the total number of coronavirus death tolls in Iraq up to six.

Ministry of health said on Saturday that 57 people were infected across Iraq, including those of the Kurdistan Region.
