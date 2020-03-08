Iran’s Coronavirus, Death Toll Reaches 2000 as Regime Continues Inaction

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) drew upon information from a nationwide intelligence network to determine that the number of fatalities had already exceeded 2,000 by March 7.



And although the regime’s Health Ministry’s acknowledgment of 16,000 hospitalizations represents a five-fold increase over the number of cases that were being officially recognized just days earlier, it still falls short of the estimates earlier published by the MEK or those that by Iranian doctors more than a week earlier.



The novel virus strain that responsible for the pandemic was first discovered in Wuhan, China last year and has since been dubbed Covid-19. So far, it has been deemed responsible for more than 100,000 cases of illness worldwide, of which roughly 3,500 have proven fatal. Reports indicate that Iraq became subject to the infection only fairly recently. It has recorded 38 instances of Covid-19, with two deaths. Most, if not all of these cases are traceable to Iran.



As of Friday, the regime’s Health Ministry officially acknowledged almost 16,000 instances of domestic hospitalization that are believed to involve the virus. Of these, about one-third have been confirmed via testing.