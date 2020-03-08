Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 08 March 2020
Breaking
At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk China sends medical team to Iraq to help tackle coronavirus epidemic Two More Iraqi People Die from Coronavirus Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker Will Abdul-Mahdi be once again Iraq's PM? Iranian Official Warns: 40% of Tehran’s Population May Contract Coronavirus Iraq Confirms Eight New Coronavirus Cases Iran: Coronavirus Infections Rises to 5,823, 145 Deaths Explosion Injures Three at Iraq’s Northern Oilfield
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 08 March 2020 01:14 PM

Iran’s Coronavirus, Death Toll Reaches 2000 as Regime Continues Inaction

Iranian_regime_officials_acknowledge_that_the_coronavirus_outbreak_has_spun_out_of_control
The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) drew upon information from a nationwide intelligence network to determine that the number of fatalities had already exceeded 2,000 by March 7.

And although the regime’s Health Ministry’s acknowledgment of 16,000 hospitalizations represents a five-fold increase over the number of cases that were being officially recognized just days earlier, it still falls short of the estimates earlier published by the MEK or those that by Iranian doctors more than a week earlier. 

The novel virus strain that responsible for the pandemic was first discovered in Wuhan, China last year and has since been dubbed Covid-19. So far, it has been deemed responsible for more than 100,000 cases of illness worldwide, of which roughly 3,500 have proven fatal. Reports indicate that Iraq became subject to the infection only fairly recently. It has recorded 38 instances of Covid-19, with two deaths. Most, if not all of these cases are traceable to Iran. 

As of Friday, the regime’s Health Ministry officially acknowledged almost 16,000 instances of domestic hospitalization that are believed to involve the virus. Of these, about one-third have been confirmed via testing.  
Related Stories
Read
shabaab

US air strike in Somali kills senior Al-Shabaab commander: Africom 08 March 2020 06:37 PM

road crash_Syria

Road crash kills tens of people in Syria 08 March 2020 06:05 PM

image

Meet 1st hijab-wearing Israeli's Knesset lawmaker 08 March 2020 05:54 PM

Iran flight 655

IranAir stops all flights to europe: IRNA 08 March 2020 02:18 PM

3fe0195b09c10380aca2f5c2d74db0b4_L

Iran reopens major roads to travel, despite coronavirus outbreak 08 March 2020 12:52 PM

saudi1

Arab coalition in Yemen says it destroyed dangerous Houthi sites 08 March 2020 01:28 AM

pompeo bp

Pompeo calls for holding Iran accountable on nuclear commitments 08 March 2020 01:22 AM

1-1325593-750x430-1

Iranian Official Warns: 40% of Tehran’s Population May Contract Coronavirus 07 March 2020 08:38 PM

Comments