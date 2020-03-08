MP calls on UN to replace envoy over hiding facts

Parliament Member Alia Nassif called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the United Nations to replace its envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, saying that she deliberately hid facts in her reports.



Nassif said, in a statement that Hennis-Plasschaert in its latest report to the Security Council deliberately ignored the role of the national political powers which have condemned violence in all its forms against peaceful demonstrators.



Hennis-Plasschaert ignored the main element behind what is happening in Iraq, which is corruption, Nassif added.