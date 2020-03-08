Some political parties aim to keep Abd al-Mahdi as PM: MP

An MP of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan on Saturday revealed intentions of some political parties to keep Adil Abd al-Mahdi, who has been ousted by protesters, as prime minister.



In press remarks, MP Taha Amin said the political parties think Abd al-Mahdi could achieve balance between society components and has issued important decisions to meet the demands of the protesters.



Despite Amin’s claims, Abd al-Mahdi has been known for being unable to take important decisions amid conflict between political parties and blocs and for being pro-Iran.