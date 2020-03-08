Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 08 March 2020
Sunday، 08 March 2020 12:34 AM

Iraq halts railway movement between Baghdad, Basra over coronavirus

iraq12
The Iraqi Republic Railways Company on Saturday halted passenger train movement between Baghdad and Basra until further notice, over coronavirus fears.

“This decision taken comes as part of preventive measures required to avoid the repercussions of the spread of coronavirus,” the company said, adding that it cares about the safety of citizens coming and leaving via trains.

Iraq's Ministry of Health on Saturday evening confirmed a total of eight new cases of coronavirus in the country.
