Egyptian FM to visit Baghdad Sunday: Hakim

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will visit the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday, his Iraqi counterpart, Mohamed al-Hakim, said in a Tweet.

Al-Hakim said in his tweet on Twitter, "We receive Minister Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Egypt, tomorrow in Baghdad, carrying a message from President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to President Barham Saleh."



He added, "We are holding bilateral talks with him on developing Iraqi-Egyptian relations and on regional affairs."