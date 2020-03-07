Iraq Confirms Eight New Coronavirus Cases

Iraq's Ministry of Health on Saturday evening confirmed a total of eight new cases of coronavirus in the country.



The ministry said that seven people were found infected with the novel virus in Baghdad while the other one was in Najaf province, without clarifying on their age or gender.



A total of 55 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and three individuals died from it.



The deaths were in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province.



The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in capital Erbil.