Saturday, 07 March 2020
Saturday، 07 March 2020 07:25 PM

Coronavirus Cases in Iranian Kurdistan Jumps to 240

According to Iran’s official records of coronavirus infections, 240 people in the Kurdish provinces of Iran have contracted the COVIT-19.

With 107 cases, Lorestan is the worst affected province of Iranian Kurdistan.

In Kurdistan province 54 people have tested positive, 33 others in Urmia, 31 in Kermanshah, and 15 in Ilam, according to the statistics.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the Kurdish provinces was not revealed by authorities. Iranian health ministry said on Saturday that a total of 145 people have so far died across the country.

As of Saturday, 7 March, Iran has confirmed 5,823 cases of coronavirus. Tehran, Mazandaran, and Qom remain the worst affected provinces.
