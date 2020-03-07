Erbil closes bars, beauty salons, playgrounds to prevent coronavirus outbreak

Erbil governor on Saturday issued new measures as part of the government’s precautionary measures against further spread of coronavirus.



According to a brief statement by the governor’s office, bars, beauty salons, and children’s playgrounds in parks and shopping malls will be closed from 8 March to 1 April.



“Depending on the situation, the closure could be extended,” reads the online statement.



The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has already canceled all religious ceremonies across the Kurdish region, including Friday prayers for Muslims.



Kindergartens, schools, and universities have already been closed down while there are nine cases of coronavirus confirmed in Sulaymaniyah with one in Erbil.



Earlier this week, health ministry confirmed the first death from the novel virus — a 68-year-old man who was a Muslim preacher working at a mosque in Sulaymaniyah.