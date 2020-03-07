Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 07 March 2020
Saturday، 07 March 2020 06:53 PM

Coronavirus: Iran Announces 'State of Emergency' in Three Provinces

Iran has declared the state of emergency in three provinces as the new coronavirus continues to spread across the country.


Reports said that the new measures were taken in the three provinces of Qom, Gilan, and Mazandaran where local authorities have also called for additional medical teams and hospitals to receive people infected with the novel virus.


This comes while the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran has now reached 145, with 5,823 others being infected with the virus, Kianoush Jahangiri, a spokesperson for the country’s health ministry, said on Saturday.




