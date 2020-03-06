Six People Died of Coronavirus in Iranian Kurdish City So Far

At least six people in the Iranian Kurdish city of Saqiz have so far died of coronavirus since the outbreak of the novel virus, a monitor revealed on Thursday.



Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said in a report that Saqiz has been badly affected by the coronavirus where tens of people have also been put in quarantine.



Iranian authorities have not revealed any specific numbers on possible deaths in the Kurdish provinces but said that 91 people haven’t tested positive for the virus.



According to the country's health ministry, at least 30 cases were registered in Lorestan while 22 others were in Kermanshah. Meanwhile, 18 people were infected with the virus in Kurdistan and 11 others were in Ilam.



At least 10 other cases were recorded in Western Azerbaijan province, the ministry concluded.



Tehran revealed on Thursday that a total of 107 people died of coronavirus across the country and that 3,513 others tested positive for the virus.