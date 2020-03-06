Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday، 06 March 2020 11:27 PM

Coronavirus: Iraq Gives Citizens Ultimatum to Return from Iran

Iraq has given an ultimatum to its citizens, who had traveled to coronavirus-hit Iran, to return and go through medical checks.

Iraq said that the citizens have only nine days in order to come back to their country before the border crossings between the two countries are closed.

Iraq has also decided to suspend work at government offices, except for the sectors of health and security, until 15 March.

The new measures come as 39 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus while two people died of the novel virus in capital Baghdad.
