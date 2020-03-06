Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 07 March 2020
Friday، 06 March 2020 11:24 PM

KRG Preparing Second Hospital in Erbil to Fight Coronavirus

Health Directorate of Erbil province is preparing a second hospital as the fear of a bigger coronavirus outbreak looms in the region.

Speaking to BasNews on Friday, Dilovan Mohammed, head of Erbil Directorate of Health, said the decision is merely to counter any unfavorable future situation despite the fact that there have been no cases of coronavirus in Erbil so far.

The 40-bed hospital will be ready within days, Mohammed added.

Health ministry of Kurdistan Region has so far confirmed the death of one person who had tested positive for coronavirus in Sulaymaniyah. There are six other cases confirmed in Sulaymaniyah so far.
