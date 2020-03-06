Two assailants arrived by motorcycle and targeted a security patrol, killing a police officer, officials said. Embassy workers urged people to avoid the area.



Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the United States Embassy in Tunis on Friday, killing one police officer, and injuring four more along with one civilian, according to officials, in the most serious attack to hit Tunisia in recent months.



Two men approached a security patrol across the street from the embassy and detonated explosives around 11 a.m. local time, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said in a statement. No group had yet claimed responsibility.



The attack took place in the business district of Lac II, an area in the east of Tunis that is home to several embassies and offices of international institutions.



“Emergency personnel are responding to an explosion that occurred near the U.S. Embassy in Tunis,” the embassy’s account posted on Twitter. “Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates.”



Suicide Bombers Attack Near U.S. Embassy in Tunisia

