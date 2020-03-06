Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 07 March 2020
Breaking
Iran halts all sports events over coronavirus fears Iran deploys new military reinforcements in Syria’s Saraqib Coronavirus suspect escapes from hospital in Kuwait Iraqi revolution...a quantum leap in collective awareness Is Muqtada al-Sadr able to snuff out Iraq’s mass street protests Iraq boosts monthly oil sales to China by a third despite virus Iraq confirms 1st death from novel coronavirus UNAMI chief urges Iraqi leaders to ‘act fast’ for end to political paralysis Trump and Taliban speak by phone as violence resumes in Afghanistan Coronavirus ‘not that big of deal’: Iran's Khamenei says
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 06 March 2020 10:37 PM

Suicide Bombers Attack Near U.S. Embassy in Tunisia

06tunisia-sub-jumbo
Two assailants arrived by motorcycle and targeted a security patrol, killing a police officer, officials said. Embassy workers urged people to avoid the area.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the United States Embassy in Tunis on Friday, killing one police officer, and injuring four more along with one civilian, according to officials, in the most serious attack to hit Tunisia in recent months.

Two men approached a security patrol across the street from the embassy and detonated explosives around 11 a.m. local time, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said in a statement. No group had yet claimed responsibility.

The attack took place in the business district of Lac II, an area in the east of Tunis that is home to several embassies and offices of international institutions.

“Emergency personnel are responding to an explosion that occurred near the U.S. Embassy in Tunis,” the embassy’s account posted on Twitter. “Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates.”

Suicide Bombers Attack Near U.S. Embassy in Tunisia
Two assailants arrived by motorcycle and targeted a security patrol, killing a police officer, officials said. Embassy workers urged people to avoid the area.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the United States Embassy in Tunis on Friday, killing one police officer, and injuring four more along with one civilian, according to officials, in the most serious attack to hit Tunisia in recent months.

Two men approached a security patrol across the street from the embassy and detonated explosives around 11 a.m. local time, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said in a statement. No group had yet claimed responsibility.

The attack took place in the business district of Lac II, an area in the east of Tunis that is home to several embassies and offices of international institutions.

“Emergency personnel are responding to an explosion that occurred near the U.S. Embassy in Tunis,” the embassy’s account posted on Twitter. “Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates.”

Related Stories
Read
571f7ccf4192392f5f4cfbc2fc4c1179

Chinese province reports 17 new coronavirus infections imported from Iran 06 March 2020 08:52 PM

1-1326197

Saudi Arabia Reopens Mecca, Medina Holy Sites After Coronavirus Closure 06 March 2020 08:34 PM

ccc123

Over 100,000 people infected with coronavirus worldwide: AFP 06 March 2020 07:03 PM

sss

Kingdom urges citizens to declare Iran visits over coronavirus fears 06 March 2020 06:01 PM

iran12

Official death toll in Iran jumps to 17, infections reach 124 06 March 2020 05:48 PM

javier

Ex-UN Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar dies 06 March 2020 05:42 PM

ESbEGNVWAAAOEVF

Policeman killed in blast near US embassy in Tunisia 06 March 2020 05:33 PM

turk

Syrian regime forces kill 2 Turkish soldiers in Idlib: Ministry 05 March 2020 10:21 PM

Comments