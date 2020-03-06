Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 07 March 2020
Breaking
Iran halts all sports events over coronavirus fears Iran deploys new military reinforcements in Syria’s Saraqib Coronavirus suspect escapes from hospital in Kuwait Iraqi revolution...a quantum leap in collective awareness Is Muqtada al-Sadr able to snuff out Iraq’s mass street protests Iraq boosts monthly oil sales to China by a third despite virus Iraq confirms 1st death from novel coronavirus UNAMI chief urges Iraqi leaders to ‘act fast’ for end to political paralysis Trump and Taliban speak by phone as violence resumes in Afghanistan Coronavirus ‘not that big of deal’: Iran's Khamenei says
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 06 March 2020 07:00 PM

Italian FM discusses fostering relations with Iraq

Maio

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim held a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, the ministry said in a statement.

 

The two Ministers discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Rome and developments in the region in order to achieve stability and maintain security at various levels.


This comes in the context of communication and consultation between Iraq and its partners on issues of common concern.


The two sides agreed on the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries to face common challenges, including confronting and preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

Related Stories
Read
05f76cec2ef78837851ec96ae9311a9b_L

Six People Died of Coronavirus in Iranian Kurdish City So Far 06 March 2020 11:43 PM

adb48f1d843e445ab344ae9fbd9eedd3_L

Coronavirus: Iraq Gives Citizens Ultimatum to Return from Iran 06 March 2020 11:27 PM

567c2465fb5ca92734459fba97288f1d_L

KRG Preparing Second Hospital in Erbil to Fight Coronavirus 06 March 2020 11:24 PM

download

Iraq to Suspend Border Trade With Iran, Kuwait From March 8-15 06 March 2020 10:06 PM

Capture

Iraq puts France and Spain on coronavirus entry ban list 06 March 2020 10:04 PM

katyusha

Iraqi Green Zone hit by 3 Katyusha missiles 06 March 2020 05:39 PM

icp

Salih, ICP, Islamic Virtue Party discuss efforts to choose PM 06 March 2020 12:11 AM

karbala

Iraq cancels Friday prayers in Shiite Karbala 05 March 2020 10:07 PM

Comments