Kingdom urges citizens to declare Iran visits over coronavirus fears

Saudi Arabia on Friday called on citizens to declare visits to Iran in the past 14 days, as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement by the kingdom's civil aviation authority, Reuters reported.



Members of the kingdom's Shi'ite minority tend to keep their visits to Iran secret as a bitter rivalry oppose the two countries. Sunni-led Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016.



"If you were in Iran in the past 14 days, take the initiative and declare it; protect your health and the health of your family," said the Saudi civil aviation authority tweet.



Iran has reported one of the largest number of deaths because of the coronavirus outbreak outside China - 124 up until Friday.